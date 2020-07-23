AL
/
CA
/
mcclellan park
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McClellan Park, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in McClellan Park offers a variety of choices and price poi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Natomas Park
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
723 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
Encina
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
644 sqft
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Northrup
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
687 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
4 Units Available
Arcade Village
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
721 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
756 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
687 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
2 Units Available
Glenwood Meadows
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
622 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
640 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
605 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
673 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
850 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
627 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
684 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
713 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
701 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 08:15 PM
3 Units Available
Haggin Park
The Trees at Madison
5101 Hackberry Ln, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
576 sqft
The Trees at Madison features fully remodeled apartment homes, including newly upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, granite countertops, updated appliances and plank-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
4 Units Available
Arden Gardens
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
740 sqft
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Marconi North
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
550 sqft
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in McClellan Park, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in McClellan Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in McClellan Park, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

McClellan Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMcClellan Park Apartments with BalconiesMcClellan Park Apartments with PoolsMcClellan Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcClellan Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CALodi, CALinda, CAMarysville, CAFlorin, CANevada City, CAGridley, CALemon Hill, CAAuburn, CALake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CAGrass Valley, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community College