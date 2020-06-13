295 Apartments for rent in McClellan Park, CA

/
McClellan Park
Apartments for rent in McClellan Park, CA
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
3809 A St.
3809 A Street, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1169 sqft
For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,215
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Grove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
$
Point West
12 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Woodside
9 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carmichael Colony
3 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Arcade Village
3 Units Available
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for McClellan Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the McClellan Park area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McClellan Park from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Fairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CA
Folsom, CA
Davis, CA
Stockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CA
Antelope, CA
Antioch, CA
West Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CA
North Highlands, CA
Foothill Farms, CA
La Riviera, CA
Rosemont, CA
Gold River, CA
Orangevale, CA