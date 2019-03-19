Newly remodeled close to Downtown, Airport and USC. Private entrance, 1st floor no second floor, shared yard and small private back yard, Stove and Refrigerator, Granite counter top, Laminate and ceramic floors. Call Maria or John
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5921 59th Pl. have any available units?
5921 59th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maywood, CA.
What amenities does 5921 59th Pl. have?
Some of 5921 59th Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 59th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5921 59th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.