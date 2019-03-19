All apartments in Maywood
Find more places like 5921 59th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maywood, CA
/
5921 59th Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5921 59th Pl.

5921 East 59th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5921 East 59th Place, Maywood, CA 90270
Maywood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled close to Downtown, Airport and USC. Private entrance, 1st floor no second floor, shared yard and small private back yard, Stove and Refrigerator, Granite counter top, Laminate and ceramic floors. Call Maria or John

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 59th Pl. have any available units?
5921 59th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maywood, CA.
What amenities does 5921 59th Pl. have?
Some of 5921 59th Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 59th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5921 59th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 59th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5921 59th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maywood.
Does 5921 59th Pl. offer parking?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 5921 59th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 59th Pl. have a pool?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5921 59th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 59th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 59th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 59th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAFlorence-Graham, CAMontebello, CAMonterey Park, CAPico Rivera, CA
Compton, CAParamount, CAAlhambra, CASanta Fe Springs, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CASan Gabriel, CAWestmont, CACarson, CAWhittier, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles