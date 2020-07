Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Tip Top Mobile - Tip Top Rd, just 12 miles S of Mariposa. This well cared for home is leased with all appliances to include refrigerator, propane cook stove, dishwasher. Great floor plan with a large family room and covered porch. The property has a great attached carport and lots of storage. This home is great for the commuter who wants the country living at $1075 per month plus additional deposit. This is a non smoking property and NO PETS. Please contact Classic Property Management for more information at 209-966-2121 or classicrentals@sti.net. Bre#01989161



(RLNE5644598)