Los Angeles County, CA
27036 Sunnyridge Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

27036 Sunnyridge Road

27036 Sunnyridge Road · (310) 901-2048
Location

27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 27036 Sunnyridge Road · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4006 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool table
garage
guest parking
Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of it’s time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this exemplary 4,000sf home is situated on a level acre of land with magazine quality rose gardens and orchard overlooking the entire Los Angeles basin with year round overcast free skies. Grand in living size including four tastefully updated bedrooms/bathrooms, a chefs kitchen with SubZero fridge, a large laundry and crafts room, formal dining room, an office with vantage point views, billiards/game room with full bar including ice machine, a sport court, newly installed elegant master closet shelving, tons of storage space, a flowing river rock water feature, horse stable and access to miles of PV walking trails, soccer field sized grass area, and two outdoor patio entertainment areas are many of the great assets of this home. There are two driveways too, one leading to the oversized two car direct entry garage and a lower drive area for ample guest parking (and three RVs with boats in tow - its that spacious!). Two zone Air Conditioning, new carpeting/paint throughout, twice a week landscape maintenance, fresh lemons/limes/oranges/avocados when in season, and professional 24/7 property management services - seeking a loving family to enjoy this truly special home!

(RLNE4321428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have any available units?
27036 Sunnyridge Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have?
Some of 27036 Sunnyridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27036 Sunnyridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
27036 Sunnyridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27036 Sunnyridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27036 Sunnyridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 27036 Sunnyridge Road offers parking.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27036 Sunnyridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have a pool?
No, 27036 Sunnyridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have accessible units?
No, 27036 Sunnyridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27036 Sunnyridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27036 Sunnyridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27036 Sunnyridge Road has units with air conditioning.
