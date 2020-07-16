27036 Sunnyridge Road

Amenities

Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of it’s time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this exemplary 4,000sf home is situated on a level acre of land with magazine quality rose gardens and orchard overlooking the entire Los Angeles basin with year round overcast free skies. Grand in living size including four tastefully updated bedrooms/bathrooms, a chefs kitchen with SubZero fridge, a large laundry and crafts room, formal dining room, an office with vantage point views, billiards/game room with full bar including ice machine, a sport court, newly installed elegant master closet shelving, tons of storage space, a flowing river rock water feature, horse stable and access to miles of PV walking trails, soccer field sized grass area, and two outdoor patio entertainment areas are many of the great assets of this home. There are two driveways too, one leading to the oversized two car direct entry garage and a lower drive area for ample guest parking (and three RVs with boats in tow - its that spacious!). Two zone Air Conditioning, new carpeting/paint throughout, twice a week landscape maintenance, fresh lemons/limes/oranges/avocados when in season, and professional 24/7 property management services - seeking a loving family to enjoy this truly special home!



(RLNE4321428)