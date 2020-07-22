Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Altos Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
25320 La Loma DR
25320 La Loma Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
4469 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most prestigious luxury homes with Classic Design and Extended Family Quarters in Los Altos Hills, last remodeled in 2015.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
27400 Elena RD
27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3825 sqft
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
3 Units Available
North Los Altos
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Los Altos
343 Bellevue Court
343 Bellevue Court, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,150
912 sqft
343 Bellevue Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Los Altos Cottage on 9,600 Square Foot Lot - This darling Los Altos cottage features 912 square feet of living space on a 9,500+ square foot lot.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
150 W. Edith Ave. #42
150 West Edith Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1143 sqft
Heart of downtown Los Altos, walk to everything, in a quiet top floor location. - Super convenient location, in the heart of downtown.....but out of the business district, so very quiet and peaceful.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Esther Clark Park
4198 Oak Hill Ave
4198 Oak Hill Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
6 Bedrooms
$7,900
3064 sqft
Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
630 Nandell Ln
630 Nandell Lane, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3108 sqft
Fabulous vintage ranch house. 4 nice size bedrooms. One at the far right end of the house, would be perfect as a guest room or a nanny room. Kitchen features a beautiful gas range, plenty of cabinets and an open eating area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,555
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,820
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
10 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
48 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,253
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
35 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,582
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,997
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
15 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
32 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,087
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,927
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
23 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,690
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,090
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
93 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,961
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,275
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
4 Units Available
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
8 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Los Altos Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Altos Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

