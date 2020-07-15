Apartment List
/
CA
/
los altos hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA with garages

Los Altos Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27400 Elena RD
27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3825 sqft
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25320 La Loma DR
25320 La Loma Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
4469 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most prestigious luxury homes with Classic Design and Extended Family Quarters in Los Altos Hills, last remodeled in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
630 Nandell Ln
630 Nandell Lane, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3108 sqft
Fabulous vintage ranch house. 4 nice size bedrooms. One at the far right end of the house, would be perfect as a guest room or a nanny room. Kitchen features a beautiful gas range, plenty of cabinets and an open eating area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
150 W. Edith Ave. #42
150 West Edith Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1143 sqft
Heart of downtown Los Altos, walk to everything, in a quiet top floor location. - Super convenient location, in the heart of downtown.....but out of the business district, so very quiet and peaceful.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,455
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
93 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,972
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
47 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,462
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
25 Units Available
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
33 Units Available
San Antonio
Birch Creek
575 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,382
1060 sqft
Birch Creek apartments offer numerous amenities and stylish apartments in Mountain View.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
3 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,790
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,047
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
46 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,125
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. In-Person by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
53 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Los Altos Hills, CA

Los Altos Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CAPalo Alto, CACupertino, CAMenlo Park, CASaratoga, CAEast Palo Alto, CA
Newark, CASan Carlos, CACampbell, CALos Gatos, CABelmont, CAFoster City, CAUnion City, CAMilpitas, CAHillsborough, CABurlingame, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Lorenzo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley