832 Clemens Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range

ABOVE THE REST - This property is spacious and beautiful.. Shows pride of ownership. Lots of extra touches!! This home is a must see!!

Large Master Bedroom with room for office if desired. His and her closets and doorway to personal patio, Master bath has jet tub, great for soaking and a spacious shower, his and her sinks with plenty of cabinet spaces. 3 other bedrooms are clean and spacious with neutral color carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, stove and dishwasher, all drawers are self-closing, two dining areas, small for a quick bite or a larger sunken dining area for entertaining, upstairs living room with fireplace. Back patio is absolutely beautiful plenty of room for entertaining and also for those who like gardening. You will LOVE this home!!



(RLNE5583151)