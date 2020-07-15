All apartments in Lompoc
Lompoc, CA
832 Clemens Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

832 Clemens Way

832 Clemens Way · (805) 736-8546
Location

832 Clemens Way, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 832 Clemens Way · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
ABOVE THE REST - This property is spacious and beautiful.. Shows pride of ownership. Lots of extra touches!! This home is a must see!!
Large Master Bedroom with room for office if desired. His and her closets and doorway to personal patio, Master bath has jet tub, great for soaking and a spacious shower, his and her sinks with plenty of cabinet spaces. 3 other bedrooms are clean and spacious with neutral color carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, stove and dishwasher, all drawers are self-closing, two dining areas, small for a quick bite or a larger sunken dining area for entertaining, upstairs living room with fireplace. Back patio is absolutely beautiful plenty of room for entertaining and also for those who like gardening. You will LOVE this home!!

(RLNE5583151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Clemens Way have any available units?
832 Clemens Way has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 832 Clemens Way have?
Some of 832 Clemens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Clemens Way currently offering any rent specials?
832 Clemens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Clemens Way pet-friendly?
No, 832 Clemens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lompoc.
Does 832 Clemens Way offer parking?
No, 832 Clemens Way does not offer parking.
Does 832 Clemens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Clemens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Clemens Way have a pool?
No, 832 Clemens Way does not have a pool.
Does 832 Clemens Way have accessible units?
No, 832 Clemens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Clemens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Clemens Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Clemens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Clemens Way does not have units with air conditioning.
