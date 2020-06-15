All apartments in Lompoc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

704 Canfield

704 Canfield Drive · (805) 735-2492
Location

704 Canfield Drive, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 704 Canfield · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1965 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
704 Canfield Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Home - Spacious and beautiful remodeled home located on a Cul-de-sac on the edge of town, a very private location, with view of the Lompoc flower fields. This home has newer carpets in bedrooms and family room. The kitchen and bathrooms have bamboo like laminate flooring in entrance and halls. It has newer paint and lighting throughout. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage. The living room has built in bookshelves and a great slate stone two-way fireplace. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets with island. Adjacent is the awesome family room with a full stone wall and fireplace and windows with views to the flower fields across the street. The hall bathroom has enclosed tile tub and shower. The master bedroom has a slider to the back yard, master bathroom with double sinks and walk in closest. All rooms have over-head lighting, yard care is included. Cabrillo school district. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4112023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Canfield have any available units?
704 Canfield has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Canfield have?
Some of 704 Canfield's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Canfield currently offering any rent specials?
704 Canfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Canfield pet-friendly?
No, 704 Canfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lompoc.
Does 704 Canfield offer parking?
Yes, 704 Canfield does offer parking.
Does 704 Canfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Canfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Canfield have a pool?
No, 704 Canfield does not have a pool.
Does 704 Canfield have accessible units?
No, 704 Canfield does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Canfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Canfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Canfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Canfield does not have units with air conditioning.
