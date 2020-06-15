Amenities

704 Canfield Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Home - Spacious and beautiful remodeled home located on a Cul-de-sac on the edge of town, a very private location, with view of the Lompoc flower fields. This home has newer carpets in bedrooms and family room. The kitchen and bathrooms have bamboo like laminate flooring in entrance and halls. It has newer paint and lighting throughout. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage. The living room has built in bookshelves and a great slate stone two-way fireplace. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets with island. Adjacent is the awesome family room with a full stone wall and fireplace and windows with views to the flower fields across the street. The hall bathroom has enclosed tile tub and shower. The master bedroom has a slider to the back yard, master bathroom with double sinks and walk in closest. All rooms have over-head lighting, yard care is included. Cabrillo school district. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4112023)