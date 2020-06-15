Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

404 South Sage Available 07/15/20 South Side Home- Lompoc - Welcome to the South Side. This is a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage home. This home features a good size separate living room. The kitchen area expands to a dining area and in addition adjacent to kitchen is a family room with a fireplace and with built in cabinets/bookcase. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar with granite counter tops; gas stove, microwave, refrigerator and the door conveniently leads directly to the 2 car garage. The master bedroom is a good size with wall-size closets. There is an indoor laundry room with extra storage cabinets. Great views of the hills from the large back yard. Yard care is included. Small pet is welcome.



(RLNE4956867)