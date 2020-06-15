All apartments in Lompoc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

404 South Sage

404 South Sage Street · (805) 928-4320
Location

404 South Sage Street, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 South Sage · Avail. Jul 15

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
404 South Sage Available 07/15/20 South Side Home- Lompoc - Welcome to the South Side. This is a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage home. This home features a good size separate living room. The kitchen area expands to a dining area and in addition adjacent to kitchen is a family room with a fireplace and with built in cabinets/bookcase. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar with granite counter tops; gas stove, microwave, refrigerator and the door conveniently leads directly to the 2 car garage. The master bedroom is a good size with wall-size closets. There is an indoor laundry room with extra storage cabinets. Great views of the hills from the large back yard. Yard care is included. Small pet is welcome.

(RLNE4956867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 South Sage have any available units?
404 South Sage has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 South Sage have?
Some of 404 South Sage's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 South Sage currently offering any rent specials?
404 South Sage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 South Sage pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 South Sage is pet friendly.
Does 404 South Sage offer parking?
Yes, 404 South Sage does offer parking.
Does 404 South Sage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 South Sage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 South Sage have a pool?
No, 404 South Sage does not have a pool.
Does 404 South Sage have accessible units?
No, 404 South Sage does not have accessible units.
Does 404 South Sage have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 South Sage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 South Sage have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 South Sage does not have units with air conditioning.
