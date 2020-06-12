/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lodi, CA
Beckman Park
1317 BURGUNDY COURT
1317 Burgundy Court, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
JUST REDUCED! UPDATED - 3 BRM, 2 BATH CORNER LOT DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW! - NO PETS 1 YEAR LEASE - NO CO-SIGNORS ALL SCHOOL LEVELS NEARBY OWNER PAYS CITY WATER & SEWER WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING & BANKING OWNER REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 650 CREDIT
Sunwest
2553 Buttercup Dr
2553 Buttercup Drive, Lodi, CA
2553 Buttercup Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home In Rose Gate Community - Coming Soon - This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident therefore we are not scheduling any appointments to see the interior.
Vinewood
610 HAMPTON DRIVE
610 Hampton Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
610 HAMPTON DRIVE Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CUSTOM HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED PEST CONTROL SERVICE EVERY OTHER MONTH WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOL LEVELS 1 SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH
Lakeshore Village
1453 S. Mills Ave.
1453 South Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
1453 S. Mills Ave., Lodi, CA 95242 - N ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES AND A WALK THRU VIDEO POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.
Sunwest
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Lodi
Sherwood Manor
9736 Fireglow Lane
9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.
Bear Creek East
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Results within 10 miles of Lodi
Brookside
3363 Willowbrook Circle
3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms.
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
Brookside
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.
Brookside
5019 Innisbrook Dr
5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters.
Brookside
3420 Morningside Drive
3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2249 sqft
Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.
Park
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
Pacific
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in
Brookside
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.
Brookside
4162 Victrola Drive
4162 Victrola Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2.