Apartment List
/
CA
/
lincoln
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1393 Landmark Circle
1393 Landmark Circle, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2187 sqft
1393 Landmark Circle Available 08/07/20 Meridian at Lincoln Crossing - Thank you for your interest in 1393 Landmark Circle in Lincoln! - Available August 7th - $2225 per month - $2225 deposit - 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - Access to The Club in
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
6 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
3 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1040 sqft
Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
4 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28 PM
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Oaks
2500 Sasparilla Court
2500 Sasparilla Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Active Adult Home in Gated Community! - Well maintained home in the highly sought after Springfield Community at Whitney Oaks. 2 spacious bedrooms and a den with 2 baths.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1353 Marseille Ln
1353 Marseille Lane, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1373 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Diamond Creek- 55+ Eskaton Village Home - Property Id: 312094 A 55+ Eskaton Village Community. Home features single story living w large open living room/dining room area, plantation shutters and blinds.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lincoln, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lincoln 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLincoln Apartments with BalconiesLincoln Apartments with Garages
Lincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lincoln Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CA
Rocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
Fair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University