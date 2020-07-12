Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 E Street
35 E Street, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2433 sqft
35 E Street Available 07/13/20 Lincoln Lovely and WOW! - Here it is! This four bedroom, three and a half bath home, built just five years ago, is ready for you. Ideally located within walking distance to Parks, shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
684 A Street
684 A Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Home in Lincoln on A Street - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with bonus room. Wood floors. new windows. Fenced yard. 1 car garage. Renters insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3189355)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1393 Landmark Circle
1393 Landmark Circle, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2187 sqft
Meridian at Lincoln Crossing - Thank you for your interest in 1393 Landmark Circle in Lincoln! - Available August 1st - $2150 per month - $2150 deposit - 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - Access to The Club in Lincoln Crossing (pools, gym, etc!) -

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
831 D St
831 D Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1036 sqft
831 D Street - Lincoln Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 SF: 1,036 Garage: 1 Car Garage Rent: $1,595 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit Landscape Maintenance: Owner

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
504 Welsford Court
504 Welsford Court, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2570 sqft
Coming Late July! This Lincoln Crossing 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with large loft is situated on a large 1/4 acre cul de sac location with great room to roam in the backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
488 Navigator Drive
488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1425 sqft
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lincoln, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

