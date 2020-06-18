72 Crystalwood Circle

Amenities

Immaculate single family home with an amazing floor plan in a newer subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite and 2.5 bathrooms. The large number of upgrades stand out in this home including integrated solar panels, granite counter-tops, custom back-splash and crown moldings in the kitchen. Custom paint throughout is tastefully done. The back patio is private and spacious making it a great area for relaxation and entertainment. Close to shopping and highway 99.



Rent: $2,095 + $95 water, sewer and garbage



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



