Lincoln, CA
72 Crystalwood Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:49 PM

72 Crystalwood Circle

72 Crystalwood Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Crystalwood Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/HiE2D3GkPdA

Immaculate single family home with an amazing floor plan in a newer subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite and 2.5 bathrooms. The large number of upgrades stand out in this home including integrated solar panels, granite counter-tops, custom back-splash and crown moldings in the kitchen. Custom paint throughout is tastefully done. The back patio is private and spacious making it a great area for relaxation and entertainment. Close to shopping and highway 99.

Rent: $2,095 + $95 water, sewer and garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Furniture in the pictures is not included.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have any available units?
72 Crystalwood Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Crystalwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
72 Crystalwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Crystalwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle offer parking?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have a pool?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Crystalwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Crystalwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
