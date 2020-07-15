All apartments in Lincoln
35 E Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

35 E Street

35 E Street · (916) 724-5050
Location

35 E Street, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 35 E Street · Avail. now

$2,390

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lincoln Lovely and WOW! - Here it is! This four bedroom, three and a half bath home, built just five years ago, is ready for you. Ideally located within walking distance to Parks, shopping and Restaurants. Serene tree-lined streets and adjacent to preserve. Save money in this Solar-equipped home.

Greeted by tile flooring and Plantation Shutters, you’ll appreciate the many upgrades. The kitchen boasts beautiful stone countertops with full Subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas stove and rich Esspresso cabinetry. One bedroom with full, private bath is downstairs, perfect for guests or a parent. Elegant Master Suite with two walk-in closets, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Two other bedrooms upstairs, both with walk-in closets and adjacent to the Gameroom. Huge upstairs laundry room (equipped with new Washer and Dryer). Oversized two-car garage and rear courtyard for outdoor entertaining and grilling.

Call today for a showing....... 916-724-5050.

(RLNE4438337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 E Street have any available units?
35 E Street has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 E Street have?
Some of 35 E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 E Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 35 E Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 E Street offers parking.
Does 35 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 E Street have a pool?
No, 35 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 E Street have accessible units?
No, 35 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
