35 E Street

Lincoln Lovely and WOW! - Here it is! This four bedroom, three and a half bath home, built just five years ago, is ready for you. Ideally located within walking distance to Parks, shopping and Restaurants. Serene tree-lined streets and adjacent to preserve. Save money in this Solar-equipped home.



Greeted by tile flooring and Plantation Shutters, you’ll appreciate the many upgrades. The kitchen boasts beautiful stone countertops with full Subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas stove and rich Esspresso cabinetry. One bedroom with full, private bath is downstairs, perfect for guests or a parent. Elegant Master Suite with two walk-in closets, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Two other bedrooms upstairs, both with walk-in closets and adjacent to the Gameroom. Huge upstairs laundry room (equipped with new Washer and Dryer). Oversized two-car garage and rear courtyard for outdoor entertaining and grilling.



