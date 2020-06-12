/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA
922 O St 3
922 O St, Lathrop, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372 This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc.
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 2
1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
921 sqft
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR/2-Bath located in a beautiful complex - Very large unit with 970 square feet of space - Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area - Hardwood floors - Outdoor
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
1240 W Harding Way
1240 West Harding Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Adorable 1920's home renovated - Antique beauty with tile floors in the remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors each room has a very expensive color and bright and warm ambiance. Big backyard very clean and tidy with a lot of character.
515 Peerless Way Apt 2
515 Peerless Way, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
947 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area.
3 A Street
3 A Street, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
672 sqft
Tracy Adorable single story home located on corner lot fenced within walking distance to school and neighborhood park! 2 Bedroom,1 Jack & Jill Bath Home ready to move in with nice bright interior paint and carpet.
428 Caribrook Way #4
428 Caribrook Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
All New Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit - New from floor to ceiling! No Section 8 Please No pets No Smoking Stockton School District Max Occupancy: 4 Occupants Requirements for all rental properties: Combined gross household income must be 3x the
