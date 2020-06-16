All apartments in Lake Wildwood
Home
/
Lake Wildwood, CA
/
18031 Foxtail Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

18031 Foxtail Drive

18031 Foxtail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18031 Foxtail Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA 95946

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Lake Wildwood on Foxtail, close to parks and boat launch. This easy living, single level home has central HVAC, woodstove, mostly solid surface floors, and has been well maintained. The back yard is fenced and yard maintenance is a breeze. Washer/dryer hookups, fridge included. 2 car garage. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Lake Wildwood has to offer.
$1800/mo plus deposit of $2700. Sorry, no pets please.
Tenant pays utilities (PG&E, Propane, Water).
There is an additional $200 refundable tenant deposit that is held by the LWW HOA.

Tenant should have household income of 3X the rent, verifiable income, Credit above 650, no evictions, and good, verifiable rental history.

Available July 1st

Listing Agent: Justin Gross CalDRE 01908565

Listed by Barrett Property Management, Inc. Please search for our site to see this listing there.

For viewings, please completely fill out the Tenant Turner form.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have any available units?
18031 Foxtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wildwood, CA.
What amenities does 18031 Foxtail Drive have?
Some of 18031 Foxtail Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18031 Foxtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18031 Foxtail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18031 Foxtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18031 Foxtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wildwood.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18031 Foxtail Drive does offer parking.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18031 Foxtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have a pool?
No, 18031 Foxtail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 18031 Foxtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18031 Foxtail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18031 Foxtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18031 Foxtail Drive has units with air conditioning.
