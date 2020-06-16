18031 Foxtail Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Lake Wildwood on Foxtail, close to parks and boat launch. This easy living, single level home has central HVAC, woodstove, mostly solid surface floors, and has been well maintained. The back yard is fenced and yard maintenance is a breeze. Washer/dryer hookups, fridge included. 2 car garage. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Lake Wildwood has to offer.

$1800/mo plus deposit of $2700. Sorry, no pets please.

Tenant pays utilities (PG&E, Propane, Water).

There is an additional $200 refundable tenant deposit that is held by the LWW HOA.



Tenant should have household income of 3X the rent, verifiable income, Credit above 650, no evictions, and good, verifiable rental history.



Available July 1st



Listing Agent: Justin Gross CalDRE 01908565



Listed by Barrett Property Management, Inc. Please search for our site to see this listing there.



For viewings, please completely fill out the Tenant Turner form.