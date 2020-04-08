All apartments in Lake Wildwood
11051 Ringtail Road

11051 Ringtail Road · (530) 272-1631
Location

11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA 95946

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11051 Ringtail Road · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room. Sliding door to the patio and back yard from large dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen. New Roof and Gutters

Pets Negotiable with Pet Rent and Additional Deposit

Rental Rates and Availability Subject To Change Without Notice. No smoking, Drug Free, No Prop 215
Applicant Requirements: 1) Good credit rating; 2) Good landlord rating; 3) Verifiable income of three (3) times the monthly rent amount; and 4) Good income stability

(RLNE5536214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11051 Ringtail Road have any available units?
11051 Ringtail Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11051 Ringtail Road have?
Some of 11051 Ringtail Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11051 Ringtail Road currently offering any rent specials?
11051 Ringtail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11051 Ringtail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11051 Ringtail Road is pet friendly.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road offer parking?
No, 11051 Ringtail Road does not offer parking.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11051 Ringtail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road have a pool?
No, 11051 Ringtail Road does not have a pool.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road have accessible units?
No, 11051 Ringtail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11051 Ringtail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11051 Ringtail Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11051 Ringtail Road has units with air conditioning.
