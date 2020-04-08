11051 Ringtail Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room. Sliding door to the patio and back yard from large dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen. New Roof and Gutters



Pets Negotiable with Pet Rent and Additional Deposit



Rental Rates and Availability Subject To Change Without Notice. No smoking, Drug Free, No Prop 215

Applicant Requirements: 1) Good credit rating; 2) Good landlord rating; 3) Verifiable income of three (3) times the monthly rent amount; and 4) Good income stability



(RLNE5536214)