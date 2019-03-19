All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like 278 Baybrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
278 Baybrook Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

278 Baybrook Court

278 Baybrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

278 Baybrook Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
tennis court
Beautiful, gated, Sherwood Glen property located on a DOUBLE cul-de-sac street. The home features 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with the perfect floor plan. The backyard is extremely private and opens to the amazing Sherwood mountains. Everything is within minutes, including the best restaurants in the area, award winning schools, shopping, one of the nation's top rated country clubs for golf, tennis, events and dinning. Included with this lease is the usage of the lake within a stones throw, to fish, boat, kayak and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Baybrook Court have any available units?
278 Baybrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
Is 278 Baybrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
278 Baybrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Baybrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 278 Baybrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 278 Baybrook Court offer parking?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 278 Baybrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Baybrook Court have a pool?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 278 Baybrook Court have accessible units?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Baybrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Baybrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Baybrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with Pool
Lake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA
Montecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons