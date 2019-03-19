278 Baybrook Court

Amenities

Beautiful, gated, Sherwood Glen property located on a DOUBLE cul-de-sac street. The home features 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with the perfect floor plan. The backyard is extremely private and opens to the amazing Sherwood mountains. Everything is within minutes, including the best restaurants in the area, award winning schools, shopping, one of the nation's top rated country clubs for golf, tennis, events and dinning. Included with this lease is the usage of the lake within a stones throw, to fish, boat, kayak and so much more!