Lake Isabella, CA
4301 Huth St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:52 AM

4301 Huth St

4301 Huth Street · (760) 379-5479
Location

4301 Huth Street, Lake Isabella, CA 93240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4301 Huth St · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4301 Huth St Available 04/15/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House Located in Lake Isabella - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom House is located in Lake Isabella.This home includes a stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer & dryer hook-ups, for electric or propane.
This property has air conditioning for cooling. Property includes a front porch.
1 Small Dog Allowed.

Able Property Management 760-379-5479
www.AblePM.com

All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.

(RLNE3743887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Huth St have any available units?
4301 Huth St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4301 Huth St have?
Some of 4301 Huth St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Huth St currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Huth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Huth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Huth St is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Huth St offer parking?
No, 4301 Huth St does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Huth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Huth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Huth St have a pool?
No, 4301 Huth St does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Huth St have accessible units?
No, 4301 Huth St does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Huth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Huth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Huth St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4301 Huth St has units with air conditioning.
