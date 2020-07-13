/
apartments under 1800
64 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5370 Punta Alta
5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Kensington
30 Groveside Drive
30 Groveside Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
150 sqft
Owner of large executive estate property is looking to rent out 1 room for a 1 year lease term. Property has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, large formal living spaces, massive great room, and chef's kitchen.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
1 of 33
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
1 of 21
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
1 of 13
33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
1 of 14
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
1 of 13
28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 15
62 Units Available
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
1 of 11
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
1 of 20
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,773
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.
1 of 33
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
104 Tangelo
104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
661 sqft
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
932 Avenida Majorca
932 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
715 Avenida Majorca
715 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1009 sqft
Tucked inside the desirable Laguna Woods 55+ community, this upstairs co-op unit boasts a covered patio, open living and dining areas, and easy access to an abundance of local shopping, dining and parks.
