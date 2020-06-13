/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Riviera, CA
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
3000 American River Drive
3000 American River Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
Gorgeous Sierra Oaks 4 Bedroom 3 Bath! - A grand home featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms with many upgrades and very large backyard. Truly a must see. Minutes to HW 50.
South Rosemont
1 Unit Available
9141 Rosewood Drive
9141 Rosewood Drive, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
Nicely Remodeled with Granite Countertops, Patio in Backyard - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features granite countertops in kitchen. Nice patio area in backyard. Available early June. (RLNE2408933)
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1180 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
College-Glen
40 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1350 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.
1 Unit Available
10450 Reymouth Ave
10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water.
Villages of Zinfandel
1 Unit Available
10893 Bellone Way
10893 Bellone Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074 Terms: One year lease Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups Coming Soon - Available
Arden Manor
1 Unit Available
1317 Rushden Dr
1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1281 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. 1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr.
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
5836 N Street
5836 N Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1199 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767672)
Tahoe Park East
1 Unit Available
3220 Sher Ct
3220 Sher Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1640 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/1! Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento 3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W.
Encina
1 Unit Available
1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18
1326 Oak Terrace Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1066 sqft
Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease! Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace.
Avondale
1 Unit Available
7928 36th Ave
7928 36th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1127 sqft
7928 36th Ave Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Popular Dining and Freeway Access - This three bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with year old cabinets and counters. Tile floors throughout keep home cool all throughout the year.
