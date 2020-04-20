Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

326 E Broadway Available 05/16/20 Great little home located at 326 E Broadway in Jackson. - **Application pending**

Occupied until May 3, 2020, please do not disturb current tenant. Due to COVID-19 virus showings may not be possible until after current tenant vacates.



Great little home with wall gas heat, wall AC, 1 car detached garage, 1 car parking space but no laundry facility. Water and Sewer included.



Beware of Craigslist ads using our property information! Go to our web page www.MaynardManagement.com for a complete list of our available properties.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3775840)