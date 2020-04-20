All apartments in Jackson
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:30 AM

326 E Broadway

326 Broadway · (209) 293-2225 ext. 21
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

326 Broadway, Jackson, CA 95642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 326 E Broadway · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
326 E Broadway Available 05/16/20 Great little home located at 326 E Broadway in Jackson. - **Application pending**
Occupied until May 3, 2020, please do not disturb current tenant. Due to COVID-19 virus showings may not be possible until after current tenant vacates.

Great little home with wall gas heat, wall AC, 1 car detached garage, 1 car parking space but no laundry facility. Water and Sewer included.

Beware of Craigslist ads using our property information! Go to our web page www.MaynardManagement.com for a complete list of our available properties.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3775840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E Broadway have any available units?
326 E Broadway has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 326 E Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
326 E Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 E Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 326 E Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 326 E Broadway does offer parking.
Does 326 E Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 E Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E Broadway have a pool?
No, 326 E Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 326 E Broadway have accessible units?
No, 326 E Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 E Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 E Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 E Broadway has units with air conditioning.
