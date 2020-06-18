105 Gordon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court

LEASE PENDING: Newly remodeled Spanish Style home in the heart of downtown Jackson! With 1628 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this exceptional home has contemporary style and premium touches throughout! The quality and attention to detail will catch your eye! Open floor plan, engineered hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with modernized counters and backsplash, stunning bathroom vanities.

Relax on the patio and enjoy the easy to maintain outdoor space! Large lot - side yard is already fenced for pets while the adjoining large, open yard is ready for your outdoor decor! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac yet close to all of downtown Jackson's amenities. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, schools and hospital!



Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. One small dog only (on the approved breed list from our website) negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.



