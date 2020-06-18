All apartments in Jackson
105 Gordon Pl
105 Gordon Pl

105 Gordon Place · No Longer Available
Location

105 Gordon Place, Jackson, CA 95642

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LEASE PENDING: Newly remodeled Spanish Style home in the heart of downtown Jackson! With 1628 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this exceptional home has contemporary style and premium touches throughout! The quality and attention to detail will catch your eye! Open floor plan, engineered hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with modernized counters and backsplash, stunning bathroom vanities.
Relax on the patio and enjoy the easy to maintain outdoor space! Large lot - side yard is already fenced for pets while the adjoining large, open yard is ready for your outdoor decor! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac yet close to all of downtown Jackson's amenities. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, schools and hospital!

Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. One small dog only (on the approved breed list from our website) negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.

Information for this listing is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The owner/agent is not making any warranties or representations concerning any of the details or availability. Listing details are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Gordon Pl have any available units?
105 Gordon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, CA.
What amenities does 105 Gordon Pl have?
Some of 105 Gordon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Gordon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
105 Gordon Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Gordon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 105 Gordon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 105 Gordon Pl offer parking?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 105 Gordon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Gordon Pl have a pool?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 105 Gordon Pl have accessible units?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Gordon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Gordon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Gordon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
