Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

6509 Pardall Road - 2

6509 Pardall Road · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6509 Pardall Road, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
These recently remodeled units are located in the heart of downtown Isla Vista. Right at the base of Pardall tunnel, these units are just seconds away from UCSB and some of Isla Vista's most popular restaurants. These modern units have two spacious bedrooms that fit 2-3 people each, fitting up to 5 people in total. Each room also has its own bathroom.

Lease is from June 2020 - June 2021.

• Large kitchen and living room
• Private balcony (upper units)
• 2 big bathrooms
• Private loft
• Large closets
• Washer and Dryer On-site
• Off-street parking behind the building
• Modern
• New updated kitchens (only a year old)
• Upstairs units have balconies and lofts in bedrooms
• Close to UCSB
• Close to Isla Vista Restaurants
• Clean and organized
• Quiet Community

6509 Pardall Road #2
Lease Rate: $3,650
(as low as $730 per person, based on max. occupancy)
Occupancy: 5
Security Deposit: $3,650

Call us at (805) 685-4115 or come by our office at 6556 Pardall to secure it before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have any available units?
6509 Pardall Road - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isla Vista, CA.
What amenities does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have?
Some of 6509 Pardall Road - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Pardall Road - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Pardall Road - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Pardall Road - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 does offer parking.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have a pool?
No, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have accessible units?
No, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Pardall Road - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Pardall Road - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
