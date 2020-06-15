Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

These recently remodeled units are located in the heart of downtown Isla Vista. Right at the base of Pardall tunnel, these units are just seconds away from UCSB and some of Isla Vista's most popular restaurants. These modern units have two spacious bedrooms that fit 2-3 people each, fitting up to 5 people in total. Each room also has its own bathroom.



Lease is from June 2020 - June 2021.



• Large kitchen and living room

• Private balcony (upper units)

• 2 big bathrooms

• Private loft

• Large closets

• Washer and Dryer On-site

• Off-street parking behind the building

• Modern

• New updated kitchens (only a year old)

• Upstairs units have balconies and lofts in bedrooms

• Close to UCSB

• Close to Isla Vista Restaurants

• Clean and organized

• Quiet Community



6509 Pardall Road #2

Lease Rate: $3,650

(as low as $730 per person, based on max. occupancy)

Occupancy: 5

Security Deposit: $3,650



Call us at (805) 685-4115 or come by our office at 6556 Pardall to secure it before it's too late.