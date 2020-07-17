Amenities
853 San Benito St. #600 Hollister 95023 - Rent: $2,500.00 electronic transfer only
Deposit: $3,750.00 must be paid in full at lease signing
Lease: one year
Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult
Avail: Now
Size: Three bedrooms, two bath, approximately 1,544 sq. ft.
Special terms: No pets. No smoking allowed inside the home or anywhere on the premises. Proof of Tenant Insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, is required prior to move in. Commercial plant across the street is active for approximately three (3) months out of the year but can vary. Tenant will be credited every month approximately $90 per month for the sewer and street sweeping costs. Mail box is in front of building and is #7.
Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and stackable washer/dryer
Description: Wonderful three bedroom, two bath townhouse in downtown Hollister. Newer build with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Carpeted bedrooms all in neutral colors. Kitchen and living room upstairs, bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, lots of storage, and a large center island. Living space is bright and airy with high ceilings and an upstairs balcony. Two car garage with opener. Back security gate. Optional alarm system (available for use at tenants expense).
Tenant paid utilities: PG&E, water (City of Hollister Water Comp. 831-636-4301), and garbage (Recology Trash Pick-up- 831-636-7500)
Owner paid utilities: Sewer
Directions: South St. to San Benito St.
(RLNE4219062)