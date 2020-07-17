All apartments in Hollister
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

853 San Benito St. # 600

853 San Benito Street · No Longer Available
Location

853 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA 95023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
853 San Benito St. #600 Hollister 95023 - Rent: $2,500.00 electronic transfer only
Deposit: $3,750.00 must be paid in full at lease signing
Lease: one year
Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult
Avail: Now

Size: Three bedrooms, two bath, approximately 1,544 sq. ft.

Special terms: No pets. No smoking allowed inside the home or anywhere on the premises. Proof of Tenant Insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, is required prior to move in. Commercial plant across the street is active for approximately three (3) months out of the year but can vary. Tenant will be credited every month approximately $90 per month for the sewer and street sweeping costs. Mail box is in front of building and is #7.

Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and stackable washer/dryer

Description: Wonderful three bedroom, two bath townhouse in downtown Hollister. Newer build with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Carpeted bedrooms all in neutral colors. Kitchen and living room upstairs, bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, lots of storage, and a large center island. Living space is bright and airy with high ceilings and an upstairs balcony. Two car garage with opener. Back security gate. Optional alarm system (available for use at tenants expense).

Tenant paid utilities: PG&E, water (City of Hollister Water Comp. 831-636-4301), and garbage (Recology Trash Pick-up- 831-636-7500)

Owner paid utilities: Sewer

Directions: South St. to San Benito St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have any available units?
853 San Benito St. # 600 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollister, CA.
What amenities does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have?
Some of 853 San Benito St. # 600's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 San Benito St. # 600 currently offering any rent specials?
853 San Benito St. # 600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 San Benito St. # 600 pet-friendly?
No, 853 San Benito St. # 600 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollister.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 offer parking?
Yes, 853 San Benito St. # 600 offers parking.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 San Benito St. # 600 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have a pool?
No, 853 San Benito St. # 600 does not have a pool.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have accessible units?
No, 853 San Benito St. # 600 does not have accessible units.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 San Benito St. # 600 has units with dishwashers.
Does 853 San Benito St. # 600 have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 San Benito St. # 600 does not have units with air conditioning.
