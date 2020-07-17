Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

853 San Benito St. #600 Hollister 95023 - Rent: $2,500.00 electronic transfer only

Deposit: $3,750.00 must be paid in full at lease signing

Lease: one year

Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult

Avail: Now



Size: Three bedrooms, two bath, approximately 1,544 sq. ft.



Special terms: No pets. No smoking allowed inside the home or anywhere on the premises. Proof of Tenant Insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, is required prior to move in. Commercial plant across the street is active for approximately three (3) months out of the year but can vary. Tenant will be credited every month approximately $90 per month for the sewer and street sweeping costs. Mail box is in front of building and is #7.



Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and stackable washer/dryer



Description: Wonderful three bedroom, two bath townhouse in downtown Hollister. Newer build with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Carpeted bedrooms all in neutral colors. Kitchen and living room upstairs, bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, lots of storage, and a large center island. Living space is bright and airy with high ceilings and an upstairs balcony. Two car garage with opener. Back security gate. Optional alarm system (available for use at tenants expense).



Tenant paid utilities: PG&E, water (City of Hollister Water Comp. 831-636-4301), and garbage (Recology Trash Pick-up- 831-636-7500)



Owner paid utilities: Sewer



Directions: South St. to San Benito St.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4219062)