Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hidden Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,549
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
792 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,895
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1550 sqft
Welcome to Warner Center Townhomes! Our pet-friendly, 27-unit community is located in the heart of Southern California, minutes away from Warner Center's premier Business District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
34 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,608
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,182
1217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
50 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,271
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,843
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,899
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,034
1242 sqft
Residential living within easy commute to Downtown Baltimore. Spacious units with large closets, in-unit washers/dryers, track lighting, and numerous designer finishes. Parklike setting with urban convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
14 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
92 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Canoga Park
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
8 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Reseda
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1097 sqft
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Reseda
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
2 Units Available
Tarzana
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Hidden Hills, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hidden Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hidden Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

