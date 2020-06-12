/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Results within 10 miles of Hercules
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Gregory Gardens
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Similar Pages
Hercules 1 BedroomsHercules 2 BedroomsHercules 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHercules 3 BedroomsHercules Accessible ApartmentsHercules Apartments with Balcony
Hercules Apartments with GarageHercules Apartments with GymHercules Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHercules Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHercules Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CA