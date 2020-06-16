All apartments in Grass Valley
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

130 Cypress Hill Dr.

130 Cypress Hill Drive · (530) 274-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard. No pets, no smoking.

3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious rooms, master with ceiling fan. Check it out!
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.

3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious rooms, master with ceiling fan. Check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have any available units?
130 Cypress Hill Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have?
Some of 130 Cypress Hill Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Cypress Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Cypress Hill Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Cypress Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. does offer parking.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Cypress Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Cypress Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.
