64 Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gold River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Gold River
98Hundred

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Oak Brook

Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Results within 5 miles of Gold River
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Carmichael Colony
3 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Ranch
6 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Foxborough

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Hawthorne

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Abby Creek

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

1 of 46

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
Anatolia Village
1 Unit Available
11755 Bagota Way
11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2375 sqft
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Gold River
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
City Guide for Gold River, CA

"Sailing down my golden river / Sun and water all my own / Yet I was never alone / Sun and water, old life givers / l'll have them where ere I roam / And I was not far from home." (Pete Seeger)

Just under 8,000 people call tiny Gold River home. The balmy climate and close proximity to everything California has to offer makes the 2.72 square miles prime real estate for people from all over the country who get the itch to go west. Gold River is just on the edge of Rancho Cordova, but residents have actively elected to remain independent from the larger city, as they are enthusiastic about retaining the ability to make autonomous decisions. That means citizens of Gold River have control over their neighborhoods, and there is far less red tape when it comes to getting things done. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gold River, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gold River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

