64 Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA with gym
"Sailing down my golden river / Sun and water all my own / Yet I was never alone / Sun and water, old life givers / l'll have them where ere I roam / And I was not far from home." (Pete Seeger)
Just under 8,000 people call tiny Gold River home. The balmy climate and close proximity to everything California has to offer makes the 2.72 square miles prime real estate for people from all over the country who get the itch to go west. Gold River is just on the edge of Rancho Cordova, but residents have actively elected to remain independent from the larger city, as they are enthusiastic about retaining the ability to make autonomous decisions. That means citizens of Gold River have control over their neighborhoods, and there is far less red tape when it comes to getting things done. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gold River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.