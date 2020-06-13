128 Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA with balcony
"Sailing down my golden river / Sun and water all my own / Yet I was never alone / Sun and water, old life givers / l'll have them where ere I roam / And I was not far from home." (Pete Seeger)
Just under 8,000 people call tiny Gold River home. The balmy climate and close proximity to everything California has to offer makes the 2.72 square miles prime real estate for people from all over the country who get the itch to go west. Gold River is just on the edge of Rancho Cordova, but residents have actively elected to remain independent from the larger city, as they are enthusiastic about retaining the ability to make autonomous decisions. That means citizens of Gold River have control over their neighborhoods, and there is far less red tape when it comes to getting things done. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gold River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.