Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gilroy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 Muirfield Way
2625 Muirfield Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3600 sqft
2625 Muirfield Way Available 07/15/20 GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community - GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community Type: Single Family Home Address: 2625

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Hoover Ct
510 Hoover Court, Gilroy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1838 sqft
Big 3 Bedroom Home! - Spacious Two story home featuring 1,838 sf ft of living space. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Family room includes a nice cozy fireplace, Eat in kitchen with abundant counter-top and cabinet space, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
775 Williamsburg Way Unit B
775 Williamsburg Way, Gilroy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
921 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo with Garage!! - This one bedroom condominium has been freshly painted throughout and upgraded with granite counter tops, canned lighting throughout including a jacuzzi bath tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,681
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
263 Jarvis Drive
263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1538 sqft
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 W. Dunne Avenue
605 East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1636 sqft
MORGAN HILL - Updated interior with large family room - Morgan Hill Type: Singe Family Home Address: 605 W. Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill Location: Monterey Rd and W. Dunne Ave Rooms: 3 bedrooms 2 bath, single story, 2 garage with laundry hookup Sq.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
563 Calle San Antonio
563 Calle San Antonio, San Benito County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,699
3399 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms built in 2002. Located in the Rancho Larios Gated Community. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and upstairs you will find the other bedrooms plus a loft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15705 Ibiza Ln
15705 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,170
2426 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom townhouse ready for immediate move-in! Located at a brand-new community Diamond Creek Villa in Morgan Hill. Features: - Granite countertops - GE/Whirlpool appliances - Tile and Purgo flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Ln
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1843 sqft
Newer and Spacious Morgan Hill Home, Right off 101 - Property Id: 316513 This five and half years old house is well maintained like a new house. It is very clean and has a beautiful yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Serpentine Ct
611 Serpentine Court, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2756 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in LLagas Estates! - Single level 4 bedroom 3 full bath home featuring spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, built in desk, new stainless steel refrigerator, and

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2395 Magnolia Ct
2395 Magnolia Court, Morgan Hill, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3084 sqft
Fantastic 5 Bedroom Home for the Family - Fantastic 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for the family. 3000sf. 3 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, Super spacious and Immaculate with Sparkling Pool to enjoy. Back yard is open view with no obstructions.
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gilroy, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gilroy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

