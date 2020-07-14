Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool on-site laundry business center

Come home to luxury living at The Enclave, Fresno's newest up-and-coming apartment community. With a unique selection of two-bedroom apartment homes, we promise you will find the space that's just right for you. You will love our in-home features like private patios, spacious dining areas, chef-inspired kitchen, and cozy gas fireplaces. Other features like in-home laundry and expansive walk-in closets will save you trips to the laundromat and ensure that you can find a place for everything. With elegant finishes and modern touches, you are sure to feel at home.Luxe living doesn't stop at your front door. The Enclave allows you to enjoy an all-access pass to a variety of community amenities you won't find anywhere else. With two community pools and spas, as well as a community park complete with playground equipment, The Enclave becomes your relaxation destination. Enjoy access to a basketball court and our fully equipped fitness center. Take advantage of additional features like on-site management and maintenance, as well as online payments.The Enclave's great location gives you easy access to the best of Fresno living. The Enclave provides easy access to 99 freeway, your gateway to the best metropolitan shopping dining, and entertainment Fresno has to offer. Hit the shopping scene at River Park Shopping Center, Fashion Fair Mall, or Fig Garden Village Shopping Center. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo or Island Waterpark are perfect for weekend activities. Grab a bite to eat at one of many dining spots. Woodward Park and Yosemite National Park are perfect for outdoor adventures.