Enclave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Enclave

3274 W Ashlan Ave · (559) 461-3105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3274 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93722

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
on-site laundry
business center
Come home to luxury living at The Enclave, Fresno's newest up-and-coming apartment community. With a unique selection of two-bedroom apartment homes, we promise you will find the space that's just right for you. You will love our in-home features like private patios, spacious dining areas, chef-inspired kitchen, and cozy gas fireplaces. Other features like in-home laundry and expansive walk-in closets will save you trips to the laundromat and ensure that you can find a place for everything. With elegant finishes and modern touches, you are sure to feel at home.Luxe living doesn't stop at your front door. The Enclave allows you to enjoy an all-access pass to a variety of community amenities you won't find anywhere else. With two community pools and spas, as well as a community park complete with playground equipment, The Enclave becomes your relaxation destination. Enjoy access to a basketball court and our fully equipped fitness center. Take advantage of additional features like on-site management and maintenance, as well as online payments.The Enclave's great location gives you easy access to the best of Fresno living. The Enclave provides easy access to 99 freeway, your gateway to the best metropolitan shopping dining, and entertainment Fresno has to offer. Hit the shopping scene at River Park Shopping Center, Fashion Fair Mall, or Fig Garden Village Shopping Center. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo or Island Waterpark are perfect for weekend activities. Grab a bite to eat at one of many dining spots. Woodward Park and Yosemite National Park are perfect for outdoor adventures.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: none
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave have any available units?
Enclave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave have?
Some of Enclave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave pet-friendly?
No, Enclave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does Enclave offer parking?
Yes, Enclave offers parking.
Does Enclave have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enclave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave have a pool?
Yes, Enclave has a pool.
Does Enclave have accessible units?
No, Enclave does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave has units with dishwashers.
