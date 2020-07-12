Apartment List
/
CA
/
foothill farms
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Foothill Farms, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Foothill Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7109 Regard Way
7109 Regard Way, Foothill Farms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 311240 Available soon, please drive by 7109 Regard Way to see the house and neighborhood. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with approx. 1650 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.

1 of 8

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4816 Lewis Carroll Way
4816 Lewis Carroll Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
4816 Lewis Carroll Way Available 07/15/20 NICE UPDATED DUPLEX IN SACRAMENTO!! - Fully remodeled beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story duplex located in a mature neighborhood in Sacramento.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4750 Storrow Way
4750 Storrow Way, Foothill Farms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1503 sqft
4750 Storrow Way Available 08/08/20 Great Antelope area Home - This 3 bed 2 bath home should not last long and feature a very open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen appliances, neutral paint colors and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Foothill Farms
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4919 Harrison St
4919 Harrison Street, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4919 Harrison St Available 07/24/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba North Highlands Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in North Highlands near Madison Avenue & I80, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Antelope
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Results within 5 miles of Foothill Farms
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Foothill Farms, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Foothill Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Foothill Farms 2 BedroomsFoothill Farms 3 BedroomsFoothill Farms Accessible ApartmentsFoothill Farms Apartments with Balcony
Foothill Farms Apartments with GarageFoothill Farms Apartments with GymFoothill Farms Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFoothill Farms Apartments with Parking
Foothill Farms Apartments with PoolFoothill Farms Apartments with Washer-DryerFoothill Farms Dog Friendly ApartmentsFoothill Farms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CA
Grass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hillsdale

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College