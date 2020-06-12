/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Foothill Farms, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 A St.
3809 A Street, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1169 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
3860 Little Rock Drive
3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1428 sqft
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1335 sqft
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1180 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1498 sqft
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
632 Springfield Circle
632 Springfield Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1338 sqft
632 Springfield Circle Available 07/15/20 - This home includes vaulted ceilings, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
1322 Len Way
1322 Len Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1333 sqft
1322 Len Way Available 06/15/20 - Updated three bed and two bath home with granite counter tops and remodeled bathrooms. Has a two car garage and a spacious backyard. Located near shopping, schools and parks. (RLNE4679176)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8342 Dalkeith Way
8342 Dalkeith Way, Antelope, CA
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
7951 Copperwood Drive
7951 Copperwood Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Citrus Heights three bedroom - Off Oak Av near Sunrise. Close to Sunrise Oaks Park, Sunrise Mall. Three bedroom home with living room and family room. Large fenced yard. 2 car garage. Renters insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3408116)
