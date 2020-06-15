4600 Greenholme Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/y4-uRXoMZX4



Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached garage. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and tile, laminate flooring throughout. Great central location, close to local parks, shopping and quick access to I-80.



Rent: $1195 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

