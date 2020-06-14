Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

358 Apartments for rent in Florence-Graham, CA with garage

Florence-Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1726 E 85th St
1726 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1724 E 85th St
1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
Results within 1 mile of Florence-Graham

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.
Results within 5 miles of Florence-Graham
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Historic Cultural
73 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Downtown Los Angeles
61 Units Available
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,996
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,033
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Downtown Los Angeles
78 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-City West
48 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
959 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
218 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Los Angeles
212 Units Available
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,476
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,640
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,685
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
74 Units Available
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,865
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
19 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Los Angeles
36 Units Available
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,860
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1066 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Los Angeles
53 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,736
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
996 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Historic Cultural
20 Units Available
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,715
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Florence-Graham, CA

Florence-Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

