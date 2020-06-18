22555 Center St.

Amenities
Available 06/26/20 Center St. - Property Id: 294858
3D Model of Home and Walk-through.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV
Highly Desirable Community and Great Neighbors
2bed/2Bath End Unit Condo. Community is gated and includes 2 parking spaces. + guest parking area.
2-bedroom/2-bathroom
$2,600 rent
*Water/sewage/Trash included in rent
Deposit:$2,600
2 parking spaces + Guest parking Area
If Pet approved: Pet fee and Deposit Applicable.
Features:
Full Granite in Kitchen
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood Floor in living space/ kitchen.
Carpeted Rooms.
2 Full Bathrooms
Community Garden Area.
Close to: CSU East Bay, BART, 580, 800, and more.
Great location and Patio faces the creek!
For More detail on how to apply, please send message for online application link.
Also, feel free to text or call: (510) 298-0272
Thank you and hope you call this place your next home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294858
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5836954)