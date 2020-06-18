22555 Center St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking guest parking

Available 06/26/20 Center St. - Property Id: 294858



3D Model of Home and Walk-through.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV



Highly Desirable Community and Great Neighbors

2bed/2Bath End Unit Condo. Community is gated and includes 2 parking spaces. + guest parking area.



2-bedroom/2-bathroom

$2,600 rent

*Water/sewage/Trash included in rent

Deposit:$2,600

2 parking spaces + Guest parking Area

If Pet approved: Pet fee and Deposit Applicable.



Features:

Full Granite in Kitchen

Vaulted Ceilings

Hardwood Floor in living space/ kitchen.

Carpeted Rooms.

2 Full Bathrooms

Community Garden Area.



Close to: CSU East Bay, BART, 580, 800, and more.

Great location and Patio faces the creek!



3D Model of Home and Walk-through.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV



For More detail on how to apply, please send message for online application link.

Also, feel free to text or call: (510) 298-0272



Thank you and hope you call this place your next home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294858

Property Id 294858



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5836954)