Home
/
Fairview, CA
/
22555 Center St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

22555 Center St.

22555 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

22555 Center Street, Fairview, CA 94541

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
guest parking
Available 06/26/20 Center St. - Property Id: 294858

3D Model of Home and Walk-through.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV

Highly Desirable Community and Great Neighbors
2bed/2Bath End Unit Condo. Community is gated and includes 2 parking spaces. + guest parking area.

2-bedroom/2-bathroom
$2,600 rent
*Water/sewage/Trash included in rent
Deposit:$2,600
2 parking spaces + Guest parking Area
If Pet approved: Pet fee and Deposit Applicable.

Features:
Full Granite in Kitchen
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood Floor in living space/ kitchen.
Carpeted Rooms.
2 Full Bathrooms
Community Garden Area.

Close to: CSU East Bay, BART, 580, 800, and more.
Great location and Patio faces the creek!

3D Model of Home and Walk-through.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV

For More detail on how to apply, please send message for online application link.
Also, feel free to text or call: (510) 298-0272

Thank you and hope you call this place your next home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294858
Property Id 294858

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22555 Center St. have any available units?
22555 Center St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, CA.
What amenities does 22555 Center St. have?
Some of 22555 Center St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22555 Center St. currently offering any rent specials?
22555 Center St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22555 Center St. pet-friendly?
No, 22555 Center St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 22555 Center St. offer parking?
Yes, 22555 Center St. does offer parking.
Does 22555 Center St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22555 Center St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22555 Center St. have a pool?
No, 22555 Center St. does not have a pool.
Does 22555 Center St. have accessible units?
No, 22555 Center St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22555 Center St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22555 Center St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 22555 Center St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22555 Center St. does not have units with air conditioning.
