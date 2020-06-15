All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 1864 Sally Creek Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, CA
/
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1864 Sally Creek Cir.

1864 Sally Creek Circle · (510) 838-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA 94541
Fairview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1864 Sally Creek Cir. · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber

1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541
2BD/2.5BA - Condo

$2,600.00/month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq ft.1,561
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit: $2,600.00

DESCRIPTION
This modern condo features large living room w/vaulted ceiling, gorgeous kitchen w/stone counter-tops, welcoming dining area w/beautiful flooring, spacious master bedrooms w/connected bathrooms, bonus storage area w/shelving and large balcony! This property also includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and 2 walk-in-closets! This property is conveniently located near San Felipe Community Center Park, Sulphur Creek Nature Center and Hayward BART!

Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch
Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Bonus Storage Area
- Stone Counter-Tops
- Master Bathrooms
- Master Bedrooms
- Walk-In-Closets
- Living Room
- Dining Area
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Dishwasher
- Balcony
- Kitchen
- Located Near San Felipe Community Center Park,
- Located Near Sulphur Creek Nature Center and Hayward BART

LEASE TERMS
No Smoking
No Pets
1 yr.

Call our Appointment Services at 510-838-1333 to schedule an appointment!Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch
Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.

Hayward Property Management
510-838-1333
BRE# 01949534

(RLNE5434304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have any available units?
1864 Sally Creek Cir. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have?
Some of 1864 Sally Creek Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Sally Creek Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Sally Creek Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Sally Creek Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. does offer parking.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have a pool?
No, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 Sally Creek Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1864 Sally Creek Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1864 Sally Creek Cir.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CACastro Valley, CACherryland, CAUnion City, CAAshland, CASan Ramon, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Dublin, CADanville, CANewark, CAFoster City, CAMoraga, CAMenlo Park, CAAlamo, CASouth San Francisco, CAAlameda, CALafayette, CAOrinda, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity