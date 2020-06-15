Amenities

SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber



1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541

2BD/2.5BA - Condo



$2,600.00/month

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq ft.1,561

Parking 2 Car Garage

Deposit: $2,600.00



DESCRIPTION

This modern condo features large living room w/vaulted ceiling, gorgeous kitchen w/stone counter-tops, welcoming dining area w/beautiful flooring, spacious master bedrooms w/connected bathrooms, bonus storage area w/shelving and large balcony! This property also includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and 2 walk-in-closets! This property is conveniently located near San Felipe Community Center Park, Sulphur Creek Nature Center and Hayward BART!



LEASE TERMS

No Smoking

No Pets

1 yr.



Hayward Property Management

510-838-1333

BRE# 01949534



