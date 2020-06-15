Amenities
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber
1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541
2BD/2.5BA - Condo
$2,600.00/month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq ft.1,561
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit: $2,600.00
DESCRIPTION
This modern condo features large living room w/vaulted ceiling, gorgeous kitchen w/stone counter-tops, welcoming dining area w/beautiful flooring, spacious master bedrooms w/connected bathrooms, bonus storage area w/shelving and large balcony! This property also includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and 2 walk-in-closets! This property is conveniently located near San Felipe Community Center Park, Sulphur Creek Nature Center and Hayward BART!
Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch
Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.
RENTAL FEATURES
- Bonus Storage Area
- Stone Counter-Tops
- Master Bathrooms
- Master Bedrooms
- Walk-In-Closets
- Living Room
- Dining Area
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Dishwasher
- Balcony
- Kitchen
- Located Near San Felipe Community Center Park,
- Located Near Sulphur Creek Nature Center and Hayward BART
LEASE TERMS
No Smoking
No Pets
1 yr.
Hayward Property Management
510-838-1333
