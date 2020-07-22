All apartments in Emerald Lake Hills
3341 Oak Knoll Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3341 Oak Knoll Drive

3341 Oak Knoll Drive · (408) 675-0354
Location

3341 Oak Knoll Drive, Emerald Lake Hills, CA 94062
Emerald Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3341 Oak Knoll Drive · Avail. now

$6,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2655 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breathtaking 4 bed / 3.5 bath + office In Emerald Hills - Step out onto the serene balcony and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Breath. Come rent this one of a kind marvel in the Bay Area’s not-so-secret, best-kept-secret, Emerald Hills. This property boasts breathtaking views and the greatest great room you have ever seen. Enjoy modern living as this house has a perfect, versatile layout which will welcome you to your new home. Book your private tour today because this house will not stay unrented for long. Welcome home.

Details
- 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom + office/guest room
- Sparkling hardwood floors throughout
- Living level with full great room, including family room, kitchen/dining nook, bar, amazing patio with views
- Boutique, meticulously designed kitchen with waterfall marbled island, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and not a detail missed
- Upper bedroom level with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room
- Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
- Lower level with second family room and private bedroom/bathroom for versatility and flexibility
- Bi-level yard with 2 flat surfaces including play structure
- Multi-zone heat and air conditioning system
- 2 car garage with storage
- Tenant Pays: all utilities
- Owner Pays: Landscaping
- Will consider 1 small dog

Around town
- Highly coveted Emerald Hills Neighborhood
- Walking distance to Garrett Park & Cactus Rock
- Emerald Lake Country Club – incredible swimming gem you will not believe
- Close proximity to 280
- Walking distance to Sancho’s, Bonfare Mark and Asya
- Easy drive or bike to bustling San Carlos and Redwood City downtowns
- Excellent Roy Cloud K-8 school

(RLNE5967731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have any available units?
3341 Oak Knoll Drive has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have?
Some of 3341 Oak Knoll Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Oak Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Oak Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Oak Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emerald Lake Hills.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3341 Oak Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3341 Oak Knoll Drive has units with air conditioning.
