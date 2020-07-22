3341 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Breathtaking 4 bed / 3.5 bath + office In Emerald Hills - Step out onto the serene balcony and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Breath. Come rent this one of a kind marvel in the Bay Area’s not-so-secret, best-kept-secret, Emerald Hills. This property boasts breathtaking views and the greatest great room you have ever seen. Enjoy modern living as this house has a perfect, versatile layout which will welcome you to your new home. Book your private tour today because this house will not stay unrented for long. Welcome home.



Details

- 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom + office/guest room

- Sparkling hardwood floors throughout

- Living level with full great room, including family room, kitchen/dining nook, bar, amazing patio with views

- Boutique, meticulously designed kitchen with waterfall marbled island, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and not a detail missed

- Upper bedroom level with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room

- Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom

- Lower level with second family room and private bedroom/bathroom for versatility and flexibility

- Bi-level yard with 2 flat surfaces including play structure

- Multi-zone heat and air conditioning system

- 2 car garage with storage

- Tenant Pays: all utilities

- Owner Pays: Landscaping

- Will consider 1 small dog



Around town

- Highly coveted Emerald Hills Neighborhood

- Walking distance to Garrett Park & Cactus Rock

- Emerald Lake Country Club – incredible swimming gem you will not believe

- Close proximity to 280

- Walking distance to Sancho’s, Bonfare Mark and Asya

- Easy drive or bike to bustling San Carlos and Redwood City downtowns

- Excellent Roy Cloud K-8 school



(RLNE5967731)