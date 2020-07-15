/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1780 Langholm Way
1780 Langholm Way, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2942 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
26 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,618
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 07:38 PM
$
4 Units Available
Folsom
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.
Similar Pages
El Dorado Hills 1 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Dorado Hills 3 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Balconies
El Dorado Hills Apartments with GaragesEl Dorado Hills Apartments with GymsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with ParkingEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA