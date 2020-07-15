/
studio apartments
78 Studio Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,423
673 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,029
531 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,044
550 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
9 Units Available
Longfellow
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
Longfellow
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
40 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
146 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,425
481 sqft
In light of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and students, we’re now offering flexible, short-term rental options. Contact our leasing team for more information.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Anchor Drive #432
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
432 sqft
Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,850
432 sqft
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Captain Drive #309
4 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,100
470 sqft
Water View Condo at Watergate - Text or call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 The bed can come with the unit or be removed if requested.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
2333 Curtis St A
2333 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,020
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Studio Cottage in peaceful garden - Property Id: 118058 Sweet, small, private studio cottage with half loft.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Longfellow
1007 41st Street
1007 41st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
Available NOW! The perfect work-from-home sanctuary! Private, corner unit, light-filled Studio Loft that feels like a house.
