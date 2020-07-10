/
apartments with washer dryer
221 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1890 sqft
919 Gates Street Available 07/15/20 Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.
Contact for Availability
East Palo Alto
2076 Oakwood Dr., 2
2076 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bedrooms -- Available July - Property Id: 309502 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bd, & 1.5 Ba.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1130 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Short Term Rentals - 3-6 months Silicon Valley - Property Id: 298364 Zoom-based House Tour will be available upon request. Please notify me if you are interested, I'll send you a link.
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2150 Clarke Ave.
2150 Clarke Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,680
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3bd/2ba+studio, August move in special! - Property Id: 5851 August move in Special -$1000 first month, sign at least one year lease!! Come see this charming house and call it your home!! Totally remodeled & upgraded
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
50 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.
1 Unit Available
Community Center
1302 Channing Ave
1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2206 sqft
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA.
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Community Center
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
1 Unit Available
The Willows
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,095
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,436
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
74 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,655
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,922
1148 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
20 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
