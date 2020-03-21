All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

4037 Hammel Street

4037 Hammel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Hammel Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Duplex property, ONLY front unit available: 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. 2 car detached garage. 1 small pet allowed. (Small dog, cat) Please contact Vanessa at Sunrise Realty office for more information, applications and showings. To be rented by end of first week of march. MUST FILL APPLICATION, it can be sent to office fax or email shown on contact information. Office : 562-861-0923 , Cell: 562-366-6332, E-mail: VanessaF_sunrise@yahoo.com, Fax: 562-861-0923. Lease to be signed on or before 03/06/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Hammel Street have any available units?
4037 Hammel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 4037 Hammel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Hammel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Hammel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 Hammel Street is pet friendly.
Does 4037 Hammel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Hammel Street offers parking.
Does 4037 Hammel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Hammel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Hammel Street have a pool?
No, 4037 Hammel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Hammel Street have accessible units?
No, 4037 Hammel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Hammel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Hammel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 Hammel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 Hammel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

