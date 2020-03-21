4037 Hammel Street

Amenities

Duplex property, ONLY front unit available: 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. 2 car detached garage. 1 small pet allowed. (Small dog, cat) Please contact Vanessa at Sunrise Realty office for more information, applications and showings. To be rented by end of first week of march. MUST FILL APPLICATION, it can be sent to office fax or email shown on contact information. Office : 562-861-0923 , Cell: 562-366-6332, E-mail: VanessaF_sunrise@yahoo.com, Fax: 562-861-0923. Lease to be signed on or before 03/06/2020.