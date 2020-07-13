Apartment List
/
CA
/
dana point
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

40 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Dana Point, CA

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
33950 Golden Lantern Street
33950 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
580 sqft
Great location for this 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 580 sq-ft apartment with refrigerator included and on site laundry. Located close to the beach in the Lantern District of Dana Point and short walk to restaurants and shops. No Pets and Good Credit is a must!
Results within 1 mile of Dana Point

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Dana Point
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Clemente
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
Results within 10 miles of Dana Point
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:16am
8 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,773
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.

July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,102 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,701 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased marginally in Dana Point, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,701 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDana Point 3 BedroomsDana Point Apartments under $1,800Dana Point Apartments under $2,000Dana Point Apartments with Balcony
    Dana Point Apartments with GarageDana Point Apartments with GymDana Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDana Point Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Apartments with Pool
    Dana Point Apartments with Washer-DryerDana Point Cheap PlacesDana Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsDana Point Furnished ApartmentsDana Point Luxury PlacesDana Point Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
    Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego