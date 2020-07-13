/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
100 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,350
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
373 Half Moon LN 312
373 Half Moon Lane, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
717 sqft
Situated in Daly City's largest condominium complex, Crown Colony Condominiums.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1609 Graystone Lane
1609 Graystone Lane, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
969 sqft
Daly City - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 969 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Garage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
332 Philip DR 308
332 Philip Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1117 sqft
Situated in a private gated community, 332 Philip Drive #308 features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,117+/- living square footage.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
12 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
98 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,115
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
14 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
123 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
76 Units Available
Mission Bay
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,363
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Diamond Heights
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,961
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,487
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,371
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
95 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Civic Center
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,091
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Similar Pages
Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaly City 3 BedroomsDaly City Apartments under $1,800Daly City Apartments under $2,000Daly City Apartments under $2,200Daly City Apartments under $2,500
Daly City Apartments with BalconyDaly City Apartments with GarageDaly City Apartments with GymDaly City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaly City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDaly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Apartments with PoolDaly City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA