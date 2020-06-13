Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Crestline, CA with garage

Crestline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdemont
1 Unit Available
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2847 sqft
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Hudson Park
1 Unit Available
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Crestline

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
6757 Grove Avenue
6757 Grove Avenue, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home. Great curb appeal. Beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the freeway and shopping centers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curtis
1 Unit Available
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
27991 Clifton Street
27991 Clifton Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
For showings, please contact Denice at (714) 614-7942 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! Cozy Highland Home on the east side of Boulder Ave. Spacious 2 car garage providing plenty of space for car, storage, and hobbies.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
2350 Osbun Road
2350 Osbun Road, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd level single floor condo above it's 1 car garage. Clean and move-in ready.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crestline, CA

Crestline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

