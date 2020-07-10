/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM
56 Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
34 Meridian circle
34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1298 sqft
Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - 3 bdrm/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2249 sqft
8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2038 sqft
1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7203 ROXANNE LANE
7203 Roxanne Lane, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2602 sqft
7203 Roxanne Lane Rohnert Park - This is a large spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home with an additional room with wet bar. 2 Story floor plan with a large master and 3 car garage! Cosigners are okay.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1415 Mathias Place
1415 Mathias Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1562 sqft
Two Level Remodeled 3bd. in M Section - Sleek, comfortable, and charming! 1415 Mathias is a gorgeous remodeled home in the M section. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a central location, close to parks and downtown Cotati.
Results within 5 miles of Cotati
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Alan Dr.
1990 Alan Drive, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU. Available 7/1/2020.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4250 Susan Lane
4250 Susan Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$800
2239 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6073 Dawn Drive
6073 Dawn Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2245 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Rohnert Park . Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,400/month rent.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2557 Thistle Creek
2557 Thistle Creek Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1850 sqft
Two Level House ~ Great Location ~ Landscaping Included ~ Call Today - Great home very close to Taylor Mountain Regional Park. This is a two level house, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
42 Freedom Place
42 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1239 sqft
Available Now~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - Great town home in Rohnert Park Mountain Shadows. Cute and clean.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
2068 Bellevue Ranch
2068 Bellevue Ranch Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
2068 Bellevue Ranch Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home Bellevue Ranch!! - This clean and light 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be available June 1st.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1319 Hearn avenue
1319 Hearn Avenue, Roseland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
Old School Charm! Huge Backyard! Close to 101 and Downtown Santa Rosa - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer included. Detached garage with a huge backyard area. (RLNE5630130)
Results within 10 miles of Cotati
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CA