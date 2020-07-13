167 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Coronado, CA

Apartment List
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
74 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
167 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1356 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
141 Units Available
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Barrio Logan
2149 National Ave
2149 National Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
350 sqft
2 Rooms 1 Bathroom/Kitchen/Yard Near Downtown SD - Property Id: 319719 Located in Barrio Logan near Arts District, Two large rooms plus kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances, new kitchen cabinets and new beautiful quartz counter top.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
133 Daisy Avenue
133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
670 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
849 Florence St
849 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Great little 2 bedroom in vibrant Imperial Beach. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this laid back home with a beautiful shady yard and an enclosed covered patio to enjoy the evening outside.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Village
206 Park Blvd. #306
206 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Park Blvd. #306 Available 07/17/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Across from Ballpark! - South facing, large fully furnished unit with an open spacious floor plan, plenty of light and a great patio with tree top views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!! $500 FIRST MONTHS RENT. Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,700
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
235 Market Street Unit 404
235 West Market Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Downtown - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Downtown Is a must see.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
47 Units Available
East Village
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
24 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,585
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
33 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Mission Valley
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1374 sqft
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Loma Alta
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near Famosa Slough Park and I-8. Fun, pet-friendly community with a tennis court, pool, playground and on-site gym. Updated interiors with modern appliances, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.

July 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined over the past month

Coronado rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,955 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased marginally in Coronado, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Coronado's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

