69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 of 31
1 of 31
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 50
1 of 20
1 of 26
Contra Costa Centre was most recently honored with the 2012 National Planning Excellence, Achievement and Leadership Award -- you don't have to take our word for it, but that's a big deal!
Contra Costa Centre is a unique community in California that maximizes the ability of residents to carry out daily life and errands on foot and by using public transportation. Yes, that's right -- if you move to Contra Costa Centre, you can leave your car behind! According to the 2010 census, 5,364 people call this census-designated place home, and they make the most of it. Residents will tell you that size doesn't matter; Contra Costa Centre encompasses less than a square mile of land, but it manages to pack in an entire city's worth of amenities. See more
Finding an apartment in Contra Costa Centre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.