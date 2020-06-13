69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA

Contra Costa Centre was most recently honored with the 2012 National Planning Excellence, Achievement and Leadership Award -- you don't have to take our word for it, but that's a big deal!

Contra Costa Centre is a unique community in California that maximizes the ability of residents to carry out daily life and errands on foot and by using public transportation. Yes, that's right -- if you move to Contra Costa Centre, you can leave your car behind! According to the 2010 census, 5,364 people call this census-designated place home, and they make the most of it. Residents will tell you that size doesn't matter; Contra Costa Centre encompasses less than a square mile of land, but it manages to pack in an entire city's worth of amenities. See more