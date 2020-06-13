Apartment List
69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
27 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
363 Masters Ct. APT 1
363 Masters Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Cute Single Level Condo - Updated Single Level Condo On First Floor This 2 bedroom, 2 full baths has solid flooring in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carpet in both bedroom, stack washer and dryer, and patio area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Keys
1 Unit Available
310 N. Civic Dr
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Studio Walking Distance from Downtown, BART - Property Id: 64552 10-15 minutes walk from Downtown, BART.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Kinross Drive Apartment
100 Kinross Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
677 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Contra Costa Centre
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Gregory Gardens
20 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
City Guide for Contra Costa Centre, CA

Contra Costa Centre was most recently honored with the 2012 National Planning Excellence, Achievement and Leadership Award -- you don't have to take our word for it, but that's a big deal!

Contra Costa Centre is a unique community in California that maximizes the ability of residents to carry out daily life and errands on foot and by using public transportation. Yes, that's right -- if you move to Contra Costa Centre, you can leave your car behind! According to the 2010 census, 5,364 people call this census-designated place home, and they make the most of it. Residents will tell you that size doesn't matter; Contra Costa Centre encompasses less than a square mile of land, but it manages to pack in an entire city's worth of amenities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Contra Costa Centre, CA

Finding an apartment in Contra Costa Centre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

